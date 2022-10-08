De la Guerra Plaza event to focus on affordable housing

COURTESY PHOTO

The annual Housing Santa Barbara event will take place today in De la Guerra Plaza.

Santa Barbara County residents are invited to attend the fifth annual Housing Santa Barbara Day 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at De La Guerra Plaza.

This free public event is designed to promote local, affordable housing and connect residents with nonprofits and service providers.

The event will include housing workshops, tenant and landlord resources, ADU resources, workforce housing information, music and entertainment, local food vendors, and activities for kids and families.

The music line up includes the Rob Moreno Quartet from 10 a.m. to noon and the

Jineanne Coderre Duo from noon to 2 p.m.

Today’s event will feature more than 30 community agencies and service providers including:

— Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp.

— Good Samaritan Shelters.

— Tri-Counties Regional Center.

— Independent Living Resource Center.

— Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

— Habitat For Humanity.

Mayor Randy Rowse, 1st District Supervisor Das Williams, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, 3rd District Supervisor Chair Joan Hartmann, 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino will also be in attendance.

“Housing Santa Barbara Day is an important day in our community for working families to connect with affordable housing resources that are available,” Jerry Morales, a housing authority representative, said in a statement. “This annual event will give the community a chance to collaborate with the city to voice their concerns, find affordable housing and spend a day of fun with their families.”

October is National Housing America Month.

