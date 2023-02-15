De La Guerra Plaza update given

SB City Council members respond positively to design plans

The city of Santa Barbara plans to give De la Guerra Plaza a new look under the De La Guerra Revitalization Project, which would replace the plaza’s lawn with a hardscape and add a bubbler water fountain for children and cooling trees. Plans call for preventing vehicles from going into the plaza, with deliveries possibly being allowed at certain times on State Street.

A redesigned De La Guerra Plaza will include a bubbler water fountain for children, a stage, informal seating, self-cleaning bathrooms, cooling trees, and a more open and inviting entrance to City Hall.

And no traffic.

Brad Hess, the city’s principal project manager, and Leif McCay, principal at RRM Design Group, presented an update on the De La Guerra Revitalization Project to the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday, and the council responded with a positive thumbs-up to how design plans are proceeding.

Under the proposal, the plaza’s current lawn would be replaced with a hardscape.

Council members ended the presentation by authorizing Public Works Director Clifford M. Maurer to execute an agreement to pay $865,088 to RRM Design Group for continued architectural and design services.

The council also amended an agreement with Ann Kale Associates in the amount of $65,599 for lighting design.

Councilmember Kristen Sneddon voiced the most enthusiasm for the plaza design plans, especially the responsiveness of RRM to community and business input, and the respect shown for Santa Barbara’s history by including Chumash representation on the Plaza Advisory Committee while giving a nod to Old Spanish Days.

“We’re honing the historic elements of the plaza,” she said. “We don’t want to turn it into a playground.”

She also praised the fact that members of the Historic Landmarks Commission have participated, as opposed to waiting until the project design is finished before presenting it to that body for review. The HLC is the governing body for this project.

“It’s been a really collaborative process,” Councilmember Sneddon said. “The engagement on this has been impressive.”

Perhaps the biggest change to the plaza is that it would be closed to traffic in favor of creating a public, pedestrian space, with a bubbler fountain for children to play in, a stage for small performances and casual seating.

A proposed structure adjacent to the city parking lot between the plaza and City Hall has been the focus of much discussion, Mr. Hess said.

Restrooms in the public space would be fitted with disinfectant jets that would spray all surfaces down frequently, although that won’t completely eliminate the need for janitorial services.

And an Art Subcommittee has been formed to solicit and select artists to create public art to be implemented into the project. “It’s a very talented and diverse group,” Mr. Hess said.

Public art will be included in three areas of the project, the Central Chumash area, small mosaic medallions scattered throughout the project area, and in the family seating area, he said.

Both Mayor Randy Rowse and Councilmember Eric Friedman voiced some reservations about closing the plaza to traffic, questioning how businesses fronting De La Guerra and State Street would be able receive deliveries.

Mr. Hess said provisions would be made for vehicle loading and unloading in nearby spots and possibly on State Street before 9 or 10 a.m.

He stressed that it was the unanimous opinion of the Advisory Committee that the redesigned plaza would be strictly a pedestrian-only space.

In response to other concerns, Mr. Hess said the bubbler fountain could be turned off when desired to create a more usable space, especially for community events.

The most important thing, Mayor Rowse said, is that the plaza remain as flexible, open and programmable as possible.

Mr. Hess said the project’s designers are very close to submitting their plans, with final approval expected in the fall and construction to begin about a year from now.

“It’s been a steady march forward these past four years,” he said. “But in spite of the time taken to get here, there’s more work ahead of us than behind us.”

