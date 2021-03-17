De la Guerra Starbucks shuts its doors

SANTA BARBARA —The De la Guerra Starbucks, located at 800 State St., permanently shut its doors at the end of the day Tuesday.

In a statement to the News-Press, Starbucks said the company continually evaluates to “ensure a healthy store portfolio,” and after consideration, decided the best course would be to close the De la Guerra location.

“As difficult as this is, we must make the right business decisions for the sake of Starbucks long-term growth,” the statement said. “All Starbucks partners (employees) working at that store will have the opportunity to transfer to one of our nearby locations.”

There are currently two other Starbucks sites on State Street, located at 539 State St. and 1235 State St.

It is still uncertain what new business will replace the vacant space where the De la Guerra Starbucks operated.

