DE LARGE, Deanna Rae (Lowry)

April 22, 1984 – September 22, 2021

Deanna was born at Goleta Valley Hospital to her proud parents Robert and Jill Lowry. Deanna was raised in Goleta and the Santa Ynez Valley. She attended St. Raphael’s School, Ballard School, Los Olivos School, and Santa Ynez Valley Union

High School.

Growing up, Deanna was involved with and excelled in athletics and other extracurricular activities including Girl Scouts and the California Golden Girls Baton Team, marching and twirling with her corps in several Santa Barbara County holiday parades. Her love for animals and nature led to her involvement with the Lucky Clover 4H, during which time she showed her goats and swine.

While attending SYVUHS, Deanna was a four-year starter on both the women’s varsity swim and water polo teams, earning recognition as team co-captain with MVP awards, and was selected to Los Padres 1st Team, CIF Sectional 1st Team. To this day she still holds SYVUHS swim and water polo school records.

After graduating from SYVUHS, Deanna attended San Jose State University on a water polo scholarship. She was a four-year starter for SJSU, which at the time was ranked in the top ten in NCAA Division I.

After attending SJSU, Deanna briefly worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor until she met the love of her life, Andrew DeLarge. Deanna and Andrew were married in the Mural Room of the Santa Barbara Courthouse on May 31, 2012. They were blessed with a daughter and three years later a son.

Deanna was a loving and devoted wife and a loving and caring mother. She cherished time with Andrew and their children, enjoying time at the park and beach, and gathering for family celebrations and with friends. As running was one of her favorite activities, she was regularly seen running while pushing her children in the baby jogger. She ran in many local 10K and half-marathon races with close friends and family members.

Deanna will be fondly remembered for her zest for life, enthusiasm, warm and kind nature, athletic talent, determination, courage, and caring and loving heart. Deanna profoundly touched and greatly enriched all of our lives. She is now at peace and together with her dear mother and our Lord God.

In addition to her husband and children, Deanna is survived by her father, Robert Lowry, mother and father-in-law Elyse and Alan DeLarge, brother Kyle Lowry (Breanne), brother Tyler Lowry, brother-in-law Justin DeLarge, grandmother Joan Lowry-Lotz, grandmother Constance Tafelski, uncle Randall Lowry (Maria), aunt Robin Lowry Minton (Marsha), uncle Mark Tafelski (Reta), aunt Jodi Colbern (Dennis) as well as numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.

Deanna was preceded in death by her beloved mother Jill Rae Lowry.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Deanna Lowry DeLarge to Santa Ynez Union High School Aquatics, PO Box 1462, Santa Ynez, CA. 93460. You can also Venmo @SYV-Aquaticsboosters