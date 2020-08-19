DE LOS COBOS, Mario “Marty”

Mario “Marty” was born July 6th, 1942 to Mario M. and Guadalupe Celaya de los Cobos in Calexico, California. Marty lived his early years in Los Angeles which included Chavez Ravine, where Dodger Stadium is today, and also Highland Park- which he called home for most of his childhood years and early adult life. He was raised devout Catholic and went to St. Ignatius School, Cathedral High School, and ultimately graduated from Cal State Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Police Science and Administration.

As a young man he married his wife, Eileen Sullivan, in 1965 after knowing one another since they were children. Marty and Eileen started their lives together in Alhambra, CA, later moving to West Covina, CA in 1969. Then resided in Glendora, CA from 1972 to 1987 and Oxnard Shores from 1987 to 1990. They were married for 54 years and had four children. Mark (Trang), Erin, Meghan (Bill), Egan (Rachael) along with 6 grandchildren and one more expected any day.

Marty’s first career was for Southern California Gas Company where he excelled for 33 years starting as mail clerk in Los Angeles and he advanced all the way to Regional Affairs Manager for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo County. He was heavily involved in the community and was part of organizations including Boys and Girls Club, Rotary International, United Way, YMCA, Special Olympics, and the American Legion. Marty received many commendations over the years including being recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Marty also served in the Air National Guard for 6 years which he was tasked with safely transporting Military Officers during the Watts Riots in 1965.

In 1980, Marty became a Reserve Police Officer for the Glendora Police Department and served till he left the area in 1987. Duty and service were key in his life as was community. Marty epitomized these qualities both on and off-duty. Marty received a Life Saver award from both the American Red Cross and American Heart Association for performing CPR and reviving a stranger he came across while off-duty, driving home.

Even though his formal law enforcement job may have finished, Marty still upheld his civic duty and catch criminals. Marty was recognized in 1989 for the apprehension of an “America’s Most Wanted” felon- wanted for dozens of felonies against children. Marty recognized the fugitive after a public relations event in a homeless encampment where he remembered the face that flashed on national television, weeks after. He received recognition from the FBI and was awarded the title “Honorary Detective” from the LAPD.

Marty along with his wife and younger children, ultimately moved to Solvang in 1990 where they have remained – with brief stays in Green Valley, AZ, Camarillo, Newbury Park, and Santa Barbara.

Marty’s second career began in 2002 where he served as Vice President for Advancement at California State University- Channel Islands. He was once again heavily involved in community relations and was key in securing major funding, to start the Bachelor of Science Nursing Program.

Marty officially retired in 2007 but even still in retirement, volunteered for local organizations including Mission Santa Ines religious education and sat on the Board for Atterdag Village.

Marty’s passion, was driving his numerous cars he had over his lifetime and traveling cross-country in his motor home- which he did so many times, he lost track. He also loved his international travels to Costa Rica, Europe, and Vietnam and always seemed to find someone he knew and almost always made a new friend. Marty was passionate, loving, hardworking, and a man of integrity.