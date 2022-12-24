DE LUNA, Victor

5/24/2000 – 12/09/2022

Our beloved, sweet Victor was taken from us on the 9th of December. Victor was 22 years young.

Victor was born to Priscilla Mercado and Jose De Luna on May 24th of the year 2000, in Santa Barbara CA. Victor spent his childhood in Goleta, where he attended Kellogg Elementary School and Goleta Valley Junior High. He later moved to Lompoc with his family, where he spent most of his teen years. Victor became a young father at the age of 16, quickly adjusting his focus and priorities to his family. He and his fiancé held jobs while attending high school in order to provide the best for their son, Anthony. They went on to Graduate from Olive Grove Charter School in 2018.

Victor was known for his beautiful smile. A charismatic young man who would never turn his back on you, he was loyal, respectful, and trustworthy. Victor was also known for being a very hard, devoted worker. He held a number of jobs at his young age and was working for Space X at the time of his passing. A week before his death he was given a promotion to Lead Supervisor. Our family was so proud of him.

Victor enjoyed a number of things during his free time, some of those included fishing, working on his cars and truck, going out to eat with his family, and creating memories that would last a lifetime.

Victor was a devoted father and family man. His son was truly his world. He worked so hard to provide for his son. His son had his dad wrapped around his finger. Their love and bond with each other was unbreakable.

Victor leaves behind parents, Jose and Priscilla, son, Anthony De Luna (6), fiancé, Briana Solis, sister, Sara De Luna, brothers, Samuel De Luna and Richard Virto, nephew, Jeremiah, and many extended family, including grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that became family.

We miss you beyond measure Victor. Apart of us left with you when you were taken from us. Until we see you again, our beloved V.

Services for Victor are as follows: 12/28/2022, Viewing at Welch Ryce Haider, 15 East Sola St. Santa Barbara, CA from 6-8 PM. 12/29/2022. Service at Welch Ryce Haider, 15 East Sola ST Santa Barbara CA at 10:30 AM, followed by Burial at Goleta Cemetery 44 S San Antonio Rd. Santa Barbara, CA at 12:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held on 12/29/2022 at Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Ave Lompoc, CA 93436 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Food will be available from 4:30-6:00 PM. All family and friends are welcome.