‘Dead Dick’ author to sign books

VENTURA — R. Scott Bolton will sign his book, “Dead Dick,” from 1 to 3 p.m. July 31 at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St. in Ventura.

“Dead Dick” tells the story of Richard Keane, a classic private investigator who finds himself on the most important case of his life, even though he’s been dead for nearly 70 years. The job seems simple enough: Deliver an 8-year-old girl from Sin City Las Vegas to the holy mission in Santa Barbara.

However, with an evil magician, a gang of demons and a host of other surprises awaiting him, Mr. Keane discovers the mission may not be as easy as he hoped.

Mr. Bolton lives in Ventura with his wife Shelley, his son Josh and their dogs, Leo, Zoey and Pretzel. He hosts several podcasts in his spare time and appears weekly as Scott the Video Guy on KVTA AM 1590 radio in Ventura.

For more information, go to www.bankofbooks.com.

— Marilyn McMahon