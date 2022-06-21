Dead man found on State Street

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

Police are at the scene of a deceased man found Monday morning in the 600 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. The man is lying under a yellow tarp at the right side of the photo.

An apparently homeless man was found dead Monday morning in the 600 block of State Street.

The Santa Barbara Police Department reported no foul play was suspected in the death of a 39-year-old man, found lying outside Volcom, a downtown apparel store.

The police department’s dispatch received a call at 9 a.m. Monday about the man, who, at that point, was seen as a potential medical case. When the police arrived, they discovered he was dead and covered him with a yellow tarp.

“It appears he had passed away several hours prior to the call coming into 9-1-1,” Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the department’s public information officer, told the News-Press.

“It appears the decedent was homeless,” Sgt. Ragsdale said. “Name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.”

Sgt. Ragsdale said the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office’s coroner division took over the investigation.

