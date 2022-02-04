Deadline approaches for youth symphony competition

SANTA BARBARA — Sunday’s the deadline for applications for the annual Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Concerto competition, in which the winner gets to be a soloist with the youth orchestra.

The deadline was announced in a news release sent Thursday to the News-Press.

The competition is open to students currently enrolled in the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony as well as any student up to age 18 residing in Santa Barbara County studying an instrument outside of the typical orchestral realm, including piano, classical guitar or Baroque instruments. (There’s a $50 application fee required for students not in the youth symphony.)

The students will be evaluated by a jury chaired by Nir Kabaretti, the Santa Barbara Symphony’ music and artistic director. Also on the jury of professional musicians and educators are Dr. Yvette Devereaux, the youth symphony conductor; a member of the Westmont College Music Department faculty and a Santa Barbara Symphony principal musician.

For more information, go to www.thesymphony.org.

— Dave Mason