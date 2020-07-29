Deadline approaching for Cottage donations

COURTESY PHOTO

Walmart and Sam’s Club are helping raise money to support Cottage Children’s Medical Center, part of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

All the funds will go toward life-saving equipment, special services such as telemedicine, cutting-edge research (including the development of COVID-19 treatment and prevention methods) and more. The deadline to donate is Friday, according to officials.

This campaign has been ongoing since 1987, and has successfully raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals across the nation. Last year, more than $39,688 was raised for Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Goleta.

Local residents can donate at any California Walmart, including the Santa Maria location, at 2220 S. Bradley Road, and Ventura location, at 1739 S. Victoria Ave.

Donations can be made at the self-checkout as well as the regular checkout. Customers can “round up” their purchase to the next dollar to contribute.

In addition, residents can donate online at www.HelpKidsLiveBetter.org.

— Grayce McCormick