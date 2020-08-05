Deadline approaching for small business grants

GOLETA — The deadline to apply for the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program is 5 p.m. Friday.

The program, launched in partnership with the city of Goleta, Santa Barbara Foundation and Deckers Brand, provides grants for Goleta’s small businesses and is viewed as a large step in the city’s economic relief and recovery efforts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

The city of Goleta and Santa Barbara Foundation each contributed $50,000 for the Goleta small business grant program and the partnership will support up to $10,000 per grant to qualifying small businesses.

The fund was set up at the Santa Barbara Foundation as a committee-advised fund in March with an initial $500,000 donation from Deckers. The goal is to provide financial assistance grants to small businesses with emphasis in supporting basic needs with the hopes of enabling them to continue operations while navigating the effects of COVID-19, officials said.

Priority will be given, but is not limited to, childcare, to-go service, service industry and outdoor dining businesses. To review the grant guidelines or to apply, visit www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/.

— Mitchell White