Deadline extended for grant funds

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that the deadline to apply for the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund small business grant program has been extended to Wednesday.

The grant program, which is a partnership between the foundation and the city of Santa Barbara, is aimed at helping residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will support grants up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses located in the city as they reopen and adapt under new health guidelines, according to a news release.

Grant awards are available to eligible businesses until funds have been depleted, officials said.

The application period opened Sept. 28 and was set to close last Thursday.

The fund was set up in March with an initial $500,000 donation from Deckers Brands.The first grant provided was a $125,000 grant to Women’s Economic Venture.

Since August, the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund has provided grant programs for small businesses in the cities of Goleta, Carpinteria, unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria and SBBT now wishes to do the same for the city of Santa Barbara.

To learn more and review the details on the program, visit https://www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/sbbt-small-business-grant-program-guidelines-santa-barbara/.

— Mitchell White