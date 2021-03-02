DeALBA, Gregorio Lorenzo

Gregorio Lorenzo DeAlba, 66, passed away peacefully at the Serenity House on February 5, 2021. He was the beloved son of Otilio and Carmen DeAlba. He is survived by his sisters Beckie and Tish, four children Jill, John, Jennifer, Jackie, and grandchildren Ernesto, Isaiah, Junior, Nevaeh, Lenaiya, Makaio, Jessica, Melissa, and Isabel, as well as many other close friends and family members who will miss him dearly. Born August 10, 1954 in Santa Barbara, Greg was unarguably a unique individual who was an incredible athlete, both at Dos Pueblos and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He lived an exciting young life and later became a dedicated family man. His main focus in life became providing for his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He loved telling stories of his football days to those close to him. Greg was tough as nails, unforgettable to anyone he met, freely helped those in need, and passed on his love for God to everyone he could.

Greg has been cremated and his ashes will be kept with his family. A memorial service will be held on ZOOM at 1:00 on March 6, 2021. All are welcome; please contact the family for further information.