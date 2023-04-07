Dealing with a tsunami and more

Linda Purl, Nancy Travis, Michael Butler star in Ensemble Theatre Company’s production of ‘The Children’

From left, Nancy Travis, Linda Purl and Michael Butler star as retired nuclear physicists in “The Children,” which the Ensemble Theatre Company is performing through April 23 at The New Vic in Santa Barbara.

A tsunami damages a nuclear reactor, and three retired nuclear physicists are faced with the radioactive aftermath in a story set in a remote cottage on the British coast.

They’re also dealing with the broader question of what the older generation owes to the young.

That’s the premise behind “The Children,” which stars TV and movie actresses Nancy Travis and Linda Purl and Broadway actor Michael Butler. Directed by Jenny Sullivan, the Ensemble Theatre Company production opened Thursday night at The New Vic in Santa Barbara and will continue there through April 23.

It’s the first time that Ms. Travis, known for everything from her first movie “Three Men and A Baby” (1987) to the 2011-2021 sitcom “Last Man Standing,” has acted with Ms. Purl, a longtime actress known for playing Charlene, the daughter of Andy Griffith’s lawyer character on “Matlock” (1986-1995) and Fonzie’s girlfriend during the 1980s on “Happy Days.”

Robin (Michael Butler) is a free spirit enjoying his retirement when a tsunami hits the nuclear plant he worked on.

“I adore Nancy and have long been a fan of her, but I never had the pleasure of acting with her,” Ms. Purl told the News-Press.

She added that she, Ms. Travis and Mr. Butler immediately clicked.

Mr. Butler plays Robin, Ms. Travis portrays Hazel, and Ms. Purl plays Rose. Robin and Hazel are a married couple enjoying their retirement when the disaster strikes at the nuclear plant they worked on, and things get further complicated when Rose, a colleague they haven’t seen in a while, suddenly shows up.

Jonathan Fox, artistic director of the Ensemble Theatre Company, said the original plan was to perform the play in 2020, but the production was delayed by the pandemic.

“It’s a drama that has a lot of humor,” Mr. Fox said.

He added that the retired nuclear physicists in the play are at a cottage that they feel is far enough from the damaged nuclear reactor. At the same time, they’re being careful with radiation.

“Rose comes to meet with them about what they ought to do,” he said.

Ms. Purl praised the play during a News-Press interview.

Rose (Linda Purl) and Robin (Michael Butler) enjoy a dance in “The Children.” Rose is a colleague Robin and his wife Hazel, played by Nancy Travis, haven’t seen in a long time.

“I had actually seen the play many years ago in London and was very struck by it,” said Ms. Purl, who starred in the title role of Ensemble Theatre Company’s “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical” and has homes in Colorado Springs and Mexico. “It’s thought-provoking, and it’s one of those plays that does what theater can do best. It breaks the ice to start a conversation.”

She described her character Rose as a brilliant scientist with childlike qualities.

“She’s an incomplete, flawed person who is now in a moment of new life circumstances,” Ms. Purl said.

Ms. Purl, who grew up in Japan, said Rose’s experience in the aftermath of the fictional tsunami is similar to the reaction she felt after the real-life tsunami that struck Okuma, Japan, in 2011 and disabled the power supply and cooling of three Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactors.

“I was not there at the actual moment of the tsunami, and Rose is not in the village when the accident happens,” Ms. Purl said. But she added that she still feels an emotional connection with Japan, much as Rose still feels a personal connection with the British village. Rose helped to build the nuclear plant.

Ms. Purl said Lucy Kirkwood, the playwright behind “The Children,” was 29 or 30 when she wrote “The Children” but did a great job of writing for characters considerably older than her. “Somehow this young woman must be an old soul. I hope to have the privilege of meeting her.”

She said she and her fellow cast members are impressed with Ms. Kirkwood’s writing.

“I don’t think the play preaches,” Ms. Purl said. “It does pose the question (of what is owed to younger generations), which I think is more valuable (than preaching).

“I find it actually has opened my thinking much more to the legacy question, of what we are leaving behind on all levels.”

Ms. Travis described her character Hazel for the News-Press.

“Hazel is the epitome of Mother Earth,” the Los Angeles actress said. “She believes in children, the earth and life. She makes a lot of comparisons to eggs, eggs being the source of life. She’s very much staying alive and living this life and being here for the children and the love of the land.”

She said Hazel has children and grandchildren. “She knows how to get stains out of clothes, knows how to do every domestic thing. She knows how to raise farm animals. She’s very much an earth mother, and Rose is really the opposite.”

“The playwright has found a way to express relationships between these three characters with a lot of humor and great camaraderie with these people — certainly between Hazel and Robin,” Ms. Travis told the News-Press. “We see the effects of two people who have been married for a long time, the shorthand they have.”

“It (‘The Children’) is about people and how they live their lives, what they believe in, how much they want to fight to hold on to their point of view, how they make their tea,” Ms. Travis said. “It’s a really layered, fun, fun piece for actors.”

Ms. Travis, who starred in the movie “So I Married an Ax Murderer” (1993), is now playing Isabel McMurray in the Hallmark Channel series “Ride.” The multigenerational drama follows the McMurrays, who are part of a rodeo dynasty, as they struggle to keep their ranch afloat.

“I get to play a woman who is very much her own person, not just an accessory for a man,” Ms. Travis said. “She’s very multidimensional.”

Ms. Travis added she likes filming on a ranch in Calgary, Alberta.

“We show up to the best sound stage in the world.”

