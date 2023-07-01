Dealing with those summertime blues

The weather is warm, graduations are over, and you’ve been to at least a couple of weddings, yet you are feeling blue. There is apparently no obvious reason.

There has been no tragedy or trauma. But while you can see that the world is going on around you, and you know it would be good to join in, for some reason you just can’t lift yourself out of the grayness that envelops you. This is classic summertime depression.

At this time of year, late July and August, depression from mild to severe is all too common. In fact, suicide rates during the summer months are higher than during the holiday season.

Depression strikes millions of people every year, but most people don’t do anything to get themselves out of it, because they feel their low mood will eventually go away on its own. In some cases, it definitely can, but not in every case.

Depression can also affect your physical health, because taking care of yourself is difficult when you are depressed. You may have trouble making health care decisions, following your doctor’s directions, and dealing with physical illness. Being in a good mental place really does impact your physical health.

Even people in good physical health can have a hard time navigating daily life in the grips of depression. You may want to stay in bed and pull the covers up over your head until the feeling goes away. The problem with that is that much of the time, it will make things only worse.

Symptoms of depression vary, and there are some unusual ones that people don’t generally associate with this uncomfortable condition. For example, anxiety can be a depressive symptom, as can irritability, oversleeping and weight gain. The most common symptoms are hopelessness, helplessness, crying, feeling tired, feeling worthless, feeling guilty, and a loss of interest in normal activities, including relationships. Depression also tends to be worse during the day. If these symptoms are present every day for at least two weeks, you should get yourself checked out by a medical professional or a therapist.

There are a number of things you can do to alleviate depression, and coming to grips with the fact that you are depressed is a big first step. Doing simple things that are good for you can help you begin to take control of your mood and get your life back. These include watching your diet, exercising, and talking about your feelings, as well as avoiding things that can worsen your mood, like drinking alcohol or using recreational drugs.

Depression is more easily treated today than ever before. With psychotherapy, improved medications, and common-sense interventions, many, many people have been helped. You, or someone you care for, can be one of them.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 28 million readers. He is available for video consults worldwide. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com or 818-879-9996. He has lived and practiced in Westlake Village for more than two decades. His column appears Saturdays and Mondays in the News-Press.