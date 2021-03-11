Home LocalDeath Notices DEATH NOTICE
Death NoticesLocal

DEATH NOTICE

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

GALLEGOS, Rudy: 54; of Lompoc; died March 6; visitation scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. March 12 in the chapel of the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary with the live-streamed funeral service starting at 7 p.m. at www.starbucklind.com.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More