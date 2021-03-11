DEATH NOTICE

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail GALLEGOS, Rudy: 54; of Lompoc; died March 6; visitation scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. March 12 in the chapel of the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary with the live-streamed funeral service starting at 7 p.m. at www.starbucklind.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Gov. Gavin Newsom reflects on pandemic’s effect in State of the State address next post Library offers child caregiver classes Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.