DEATH NOTICE

WILLIAMS, Columbus: 54; of Lompoc; died May 12; Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday with funeral service to follow at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary; private inurnment will be held in Lompoc at a later date; arrangements by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.