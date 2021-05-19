Home LocalDeath Notices DEATH NOTICE
WILLIAMS, Columbus: 54; of Lompoc; died May 12; Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday with funeral service to follow at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary; private inurnment will be held in Lompoc at a later date; arrangements by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.

