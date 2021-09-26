Home LocalDeath Notices Death Notice
RIFFERO, Steve A., 89, of Santa Barbara. Died Sept. 9. The memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 221 N. Nopal St., Santa Barbara. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

