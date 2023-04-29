DEATH NOTICE

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail SPENCER, JOHN FREDERICK, 74, of Santa Barbara. Died March 14. A celebration of his life will take place 1 to 4 p.m. May 13 at Oak Park Friendship Grove in Santa Barbara. Arrangements are being handled by Featheringill Mortuary in San Diego. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Obits previous post Being a real estate agent is the art of helping others next post Democrats call on governor and legislature to fund public transportation Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.