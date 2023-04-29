Home LocalDeath Notices DEATH NOTICE
SPENCER, JOHN FREDERICK, 74, of Santa Barbara. Died March 14. A celebration of his life will take place 1 to 4 p.m. May 13 at Oak Park Friendship Grove in Santa Barbara. Arrangements are being handled by Featheringill Mortuary in San Diego.

