DEATH NOTICE: March 30, 2023

DZAMBA, Arlene, 90, of Buellton. Died March 14 in Santa Barbara. A graveside funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard. A reception will follow the service. Loper Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.