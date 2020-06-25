Home LocalDeath Notices DEATH NOTICES
BEESLEY, Jane Florence: 81; of Santa Barbara; died Sept. 30, 2019; arrangements by McDermott Crockett Mortuary.

BEESLEY, Larry Joseph: 72; of Santa Barbara; died Feb. 20; arrangements by McDermott Crockett Mortuary.

