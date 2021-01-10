Home LocalDeath Notices DEATH NOTICES
Death NoticesLocal

DEATH NOTICES

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

ALLISON, Lois: 96; of Santa Barbara; died Dec. 18; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

BOCANEGRA, Aurelio: 64; of Santa Barbara; died Jan. 5; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

DOCKERY, Norma: 95; of Santa Barbara; died Dec. 30; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

FRITH, Donald: 96; of Goleta; died Jan. 6; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

GOOLSBY, Don: 63; of Goleta; died Jan. 2; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

KOELSCH, Sharlene: 53; of Santa Barbara; died Jan. 6; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

VITIKAINEN, Lynn: 80; of Santa Barbara; died Jan. 3; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

WILDE, Mare: 71; of Santa Barbara; died Dec. 22; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More