DE LA CERDA, Raymond: 67; of Santa Barbara; died Feb. 28; visitation is planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rosary at 7 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels Santa Barbara location; mass 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Raphael’s Catholoc Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

MERRILL, Gloria F.: 84; of Lompoc; died Feb. 26; arrangements by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.