DEATH NOTICES

BUTLER, Carol: 78; of Santa Barbara; died Feb. 20; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

DONATI, Renee: 77; of Goleta; died Feb. 28; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

HENDRICKSON, Marceline: 92; of Santa Barbara; died Feb. 23; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

JONES, Pamela: 66; of Santa Barbara; died Feb. 26; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

JONES, Suzanne: 90; of Santa Barbara; died March 1; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

MCCARTNEY, Sandra: 81; of Santa Barbara; died March 1; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

OSORIO, Abel Martinez: 86; of Santa Barbara; died Jan. 31; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

SMITH, Hazel: 73; of Goleta; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

WARD, Sarah Forsland: 78; of Goleta; died Feb. 25; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

WHITFIELD, Marilyn: 90; of Santa Barbara; died Jan. 29; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

