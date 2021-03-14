Home LocalDeath Notices DEATH NOTICES
BOHN, Gladys: 80; of Santa Barbara; died March 6; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

BOWEN, Estella: 88; of Santa Barbara; died March 11; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

O’NEIL, Joyce, 79; of Santa Barbara; died March 12; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

TRAVIS, Richard: 56; of Santa Barbara; died March 5; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

WALLRAWIN, Christine: 69; of Lompoc; died March 4; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

