DEATH NOTICES

COLE, Gary: 58; of Santa Barbara; died April 14; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
COUTS, Terry: 73; of Santa Barbara; died April 9; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
DEMATTEIS, Dawn Marie: 55; of Lompoc; died March 19; arrangements by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.
GUNSTINSON, Gerald: 80; of Santa Barbara; died April 16; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
LOVETON, David: 62; of Goleta; died April 28; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
PLACENCIA, Randy: 60; of Santa Barbara; died April 6; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
REED, Ricky: 65; of Santa Maria; died March 30; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
RICHARDS, Peter: 63; of Carpinteria; died March 25; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
RUIZ, Alexander: 71; of Santa Barbara; died April 19; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
SALEM, Sami: 75; of Solvang; died April 1; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
SCHECK, Michael: 76; of La Conchita; died March 22; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.
WOLF, Leslie: 58; of Santa Barbara; died April 19; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.