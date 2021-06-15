Death Notices

BRETCHES, Mark; 57; Santa Barbara native who grew up in Santa Maria; died in Kansas; arrangements by Cremation Center of Kansas City.

BACCASH, Ridgley; 69; of Santa Barbara; died April 27; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

McCARTNEY, Douglas; 82; of Santa Barbara; died April 30; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

WANBERG, Larrie; 91; of Santa Barbara: died May 2; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

HENDRICKS, Susan; 59; of Santa Barbara; died May 3; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta

KNOWLES, Christopher; 54; of Santa Barbara; died May 4; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

CHISOLM, Irene; 74; of Santa Barbara; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

COLLETT, Janis; 84; of Lompoc; died May 6; services pending; arrangements by: Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta

BROWN, Ronald; 73; of Santa Barbara; died May 14; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta

McLAIN, Jane; 76; of Santa Barbara; died May 17; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta

HELLER, David; 53, of Santa Barbara; died May 17; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

CHRISTIAN, Karole; 93; of Goleta; died May 25; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

MURRIETA, Javier; 58; of Goleta; died May 31; services pending; arrangements by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

PRESTON, James; 75; of Santa Barbara; died May 31; services pending; arranged by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

UHLER, Joyce; 95; of Santa Barbara; died June 2; services pending; arranged by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.

REIF, Karolee; 80; of Santa Barbara; died June 3; services pending; arranged by Coast Cities Cremations Ventura & Goleta.