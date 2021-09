LOMELI, Augustin, 75, of Santa Barbara. Died Aug. 26. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. until the rosary at 6 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara. A graveside service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

MATHEWS, Jean B., 94, of Santa Barbara. Died Aug. 23. Arrangements are being handled by McDermott Crockett Mortuary.