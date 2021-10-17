Home LocalDeath Notices DEATH NOTICES
GREEN, Marion A., 95, of Lompoc. Died Oct.10. The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at City View Community Church in Lompoc.  Interment will be in the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.

