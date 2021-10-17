DEATH NOTICES

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail GREEN, Marion A., 95, of Lompoc. Died Oct.10. The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at City View Community Church in Lompoc. Interment will be in the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post Questions grow about the Bellosguardo Foundation and the Clark Estate Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.