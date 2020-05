BARRETT, Richard, 93; of Santa Barbara; died May 17; arrangements by Simply Remembered Cremation Care in Santa Barbara.

VENABLE, John, 79; of Santa Barbara; died May 14; arrangements by Simply Remembered Cremation Care in Santa Barbara.

GRAFF, Betty, 94; of Santa Barbara; died May 16; arrangements by Simply Remembered Cremation Care in Santa Barbara.

NOLAN, James III, 73; of Santa Barbara; died May 9; arrangements by Simply Remembered Cremation Care in Santa Barbara.