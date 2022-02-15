‘Death on the Nile’ tops the box office

COURTESY PHOTO

“Death on the Nile” is No. 1 at the box office.

“Death on the Nile,” director/star Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Agathie Christie classic, topped the box office in its first weekend with $12.8 million.

Mr. Branagh, who starred as Hercule Poirot when he directed “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), reprised his role as the colorful Belgian detective with the dramatic mustache and uncanny ability to solve a mystery. “Death on the Nile” also stars Gal Gadot of “Wonder Woman” fame, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening.

“Jackass Forever,” which was in the No. 1 spot when it opened the previous weekend, fell to No. 2 with an $8.1 million gross.

“Marry Me,” the romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, placed No. 3 during its opening on Valentine’s Day weekend. It grossed $8 million.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” placed fourth place with $7.2 million.

In fifth place on its first weekend was “Blacklight,” the latest thriller starring Liam Neeson.

The animated sequel “Sing 2” placed sixth with $3 million.

Sci-fi disaster movie “Moonfall” landed in seventh place on its second weekend with $2.9 million.

In eighth was “Scream” with $2.8 million.

“Licorice Pizza,” which is among the Oscar nominees for best picture, placed ninth with $922,501.

“The King’s Man,” the World War 1-era prequel to the “King’s Men” spy franchise, placed 10th with $433,000.

