Debate continues over parklets

Did You Know? By Bonnie Donovan

Parklets were discussed at city of Santa Barbara meetings this week. Above is the M. Special Brewery in Santa Barbara, which simplified its design last winter.

Did you know construction is alive and well at the Central Library? City of Santa Barbara staff didn’t know this until Tuesday’s unexpected meeting on what to do with parklets.

DYK was notified about this meeting set up for Tuesday (the day after the Juneteenth holiday), and it wasn’t listed anywhere. I contacted the city and asked who this was sent out to. Their answer was “Notifications for this meeting went out to Downtown Organization, The Chamber, Coast Village Road Assoc. and Visit Santa Barbara. Also, a press release. The meeting is at 8:30 a.m. in the Faulkner Gallery (at the Central Library).”

To have the meeting at 8:30 am on a workday indicates that the city wanted to accommodate restaurant/bar workers but not typical workers. Holding this meeting at the Faulkner Gallery, where city staff knew the library was undergoing construction work, impacted those who are hard of hearing.

Parklet supporters and bicyclists packed the room and were overwhelmingly chosen to speak, and this was no accident.

Some people had their hands up the whole time but never got the chance to speak. One such man decided to stand up until he was called on. He stood there awhile and finally got his turn. He was anti-parklet, It was not coincidental that the people chosen to speak publicly were parklet supporters, most likely known to city staff. I had my hand up and even stood up and was never called on.

If you remember, all of us supported allowing the restaurants to operate outside of their establishment (at no cost) during the COVID-19 shutdown to help save their businesses. Well, we succeeded, per restaurant participants during Tuesday’s meeting who said their sales are up.

The financial motives of those in the hospitality industry were not hidden — a 30% increase in revenue due to the added outdoor seating at the expense of the taxpayer!

Looking at recent news coverage regarding expanding restaurant businesses, I would say that not only did these temporary emergency COVID measures keep these restaurants afloat, but they profited to such a degree that they are now able to expand their enterprise to new locations. All at the expense of the public!

Many speakers appeared to not have lived in Santa Barbara for very long. One lady who moved here three years ago said, “She loves that we finally have outside dining …”

We have had outside dining for decades. Under the Outside Dining License Agreement, restaurant owners rented the sidewalk space outside their businesses. When there was a parade, they had to remove the outside dining and put it back after the parade went through.

A point made by the Coast Village Road proprietor: Restaurant owners/businesses represent a small fraction of the commercial corridor, yet this small fraction is calling the shots. And they’re receiving perks that negatively impact the remaining businesses, (not to mention the population at large). Here’s one impact: a lack of parking. Lack of parking is everywhere, and I have to wonder why anybody would say otherwise. Outdoor dining seating in parking lots? The problem spills over onto every surrounding street impacting the taxpayer, while the restaurant owner profits.

Another speaker said, “There was nothing to do in Santa Barbara until they closed State Street …” Wow.

Another said, “Just get out and walk. It’s good for you …”

It’s time people stop the “me, me, me” attitude and realize Santa Barbara is made up of many different people — including the elderly and disabled people who can’t just get out there and walk!

There were a lot of things going on in the room Tuesday. about extending the “outdoor dining” provisions of the ERETO, probably for three years. This would track with Assembly Bill 1217 going through the legislature. AB1217 specifically extends the Covid emergency laws regarding the expansions of “outdoor dining” into the public right of way, allows cities to reduce or eliminate parking requirements for those businesses, and allows the expansion of ABC service areas.

The Good Lion and ACME Hospitality standing up and saying how much business they’re doing is hilarious. They’re making our argument.

Many people miss the parades. One speaker mentioned the history. “In the ’70s, we had parking on State (Street). In the ’80s, they eliminated the parking, widened the sidewalks, and built public parking garages, using funds from a special tax.”

A couple of speakers mentioned, “how awful State Street was before (homeless, crime, urine, etc).”

These problems will continue to need to be addressed. They have nothing to do with parklets vs. no parklets, State Street open vs. closed.

Wednesday the same topic was at HLC (Historical Landmark Commission),and Tuesday it will be discussed by the Santa Barbara City Council.

Wednesday at HLC, agenda item 2, was State Street Discussion:

“Request from the Commission to discuss and draft possible recommendations to Council regarding the temporary conditions of State Street associated with the Economic Recovery Extension and Transition Ordinance (ERETO) approved by Council. The ERETO temporarily suspends Municipal Code regulations in order to allow outdoor dining and outdoor business use in the public right of way or on private property. The ERETO will remain in effect until December 31, 2023.”

Commissioner Ensberg brought up health, safety and welfare, not ignoring current rules and regulations, why the city a master plan, building codes, the fact that the parklets served their purpose, He also noted there has always been sidewalk dining on our sidewalks.

Some on HLC asked where the requirements are regarding bathrooms, parking and ADA requirements per occupancy of each restaurant.

They all talked about returning State Street to the way it was pre-COVID, yet went back to the question they were given. What to do with the parklets on State Street, off State Street, and on private property?”

Did You Know? was forwarded a letter that was sent to the Santa Barbara City Council, sharing information about a Coastal Commission vote in San Diego regarding lost parking due to the outside dining.

“I wanted you to be aware that the Coastal Commission weighed in on San Diego’s plan to continue the parklet and off-street dining program earlier this year. The Commission decided that restaurants would have to replace any lost parking that they occupy on public streets and in private parking lots. This could be done through off-street shared parking agreements, which we know are almost impossible to get in the Funk Zone. I hope that the City Council keeps this in mind as it discusses Outdoor Dining next week.”

She included an article from The San Diego Union-Tribune by Lori Weisberg, “Outdoor dining near San Diego coast faces tough restrictions.”

Regarding vacant storefronts:

Did you know all we ever hear is retail is dead? In the past six months, I have traveled to four states and 12 different cities in Southern California, and retail wasn’t dead everywhere I went. In fact, there was a lot of retail, but what I did notice is all but one location had plenty of parking, and it was free. Not only that but there were also a lot of shoppers.

Did You Know? put in for a Public Records Act Request from the city regarding State Street Promenade again and as of our column deadline haven’t received it, but as soon as it comes in, we will share it with you.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.