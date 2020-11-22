Deborah L. Schwartz elected 2021 SB Beautiful president

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Beautiful board members chose Deborah L. Schwartz to serve as president.

The Santa Barbara Beautiful board appointed Deborah L. Schwartz as president for 2021. She has been a board member for the past six years, engaging community members and spurring grant-making projects.

“I am honored to receive the support of my Santa Barbara Beautiful board colleagues in continuing to serve in an officer position and specifically as the 2021 President,” she said. “To carry forward the work of our 2020 President Penny Haberman, I also am committed to working closely with my colleagues and community partners to make Santa Barbara an even more beautiful, thriving place to live, work and visit.”

She is the 2020 chair of the city of Santa Barbara Planning Commission and has served in the commission for nearly 11 years.

She received a bachelor of arts in political science, linguistics and English from UCSB and a certificate of executive development in marketing management from Columbia University.

Santa Barbara Beautiful seeks to spark community interest in enhancing the city’s beauty through public and private functions. It is a volunteer organization that works with public agencies to achieve its mission.