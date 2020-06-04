Debris flow repairs continue

MONTECITO — Santa Barbara County contractors will begin additional repairs this month to roads and bridges affected by the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides.

According to Santa Barbara County spokesman Kael Wageneck, crews will repair 28 lane miles of road and construct a temporary bridge at the Cold Springs Trailhead.

On Sunday, crews will begin to reconnect East Mountain Road at the Cold Springs Trail. The low water crossing that was destroyed during the debris flow will be replaced with a temporary bridge.

The bridge will stand for three years until county crews build a permanent bridge. Mr. Wageneck said CalPortland Construction will finish the bridge by mid-July.

Granite Construction will begin road repair on June 15. Mr. Wageneck said the company is scheduled to finish the project in late August.

The contractors will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can expect reduced speed zones, road closure and detours in the work areas.