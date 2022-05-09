Decades of dedication

Manuel Esquivel recognized for 20 years of service at People’s Self-Help Housing

COURTESY PHOTOS

Manuel Esquivel and his team help ensure that all properties are well-maintained and beautiful for the more than 5,000 residents who call People’s Self-Help Housing their home.

Manuel Esquivel, a maintenance technician at People’s Self-Help Housing, is celebrating 20 years of service at the organization.

“Manuel’s dedication to the organization and our mission is evident throughout his two decades of service,” said Jane Renahan, director of property management. “He holds an abundance of knowledge and technical skills, which our residents and properties benefit from each and every day.”

Mr. Esquivel originally joined the PSHH team in January 2002 as an assistant maintenance technician. He was later promoted to maintenance technician and, in 2021, received a title upgrade to maintenance technician II.

“His promotion reflected Manuel’s skilled care, technical expertise and increased responsibility that benefits the northern Santa Barbara properties,” said Ms. Renahan.

Manuel Esquivel was promoted last year to maintenance technician II at People’s Self-Help Housing.

As a maintenance technician, Mr. Esquivel supports the property management branch of PSHH. Among a diverse roster of responsibilities, he and his team help ensure that all properties are well-maintained and beautiful for the more than 5,000 residents who call PSHH home. “Technicians perform preventative maintenance through annual inspections and respond to the daily needs of the property,” said Ms. Renahan. “PSHH maintenance technicians are highly skilled with extensive backgrounds in electrical work, plumbing, landscaping and are often the cheery familiar face recognized by residents and visitors alike. During the ongoing pandemic, they have played an additional and vital role in keeping everyone connected and feeling safe.”

For Mr. Esquivel, it has been “a privilege to serve the PSHH community. Twenty years ago, People’s Self-Help Housing gave me the opportunity to join its mission of providing affordable housing on the Central Coast.

“With hard work and dedication, I have been able to learn and progress in my maintenance technician career, along with the ability of helping create a better tomorrow for my family and the residents of PSHH. I hope to continue working with the organization for many more years.”

With nearly 1,000 units of new housing in its pipeline and founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast.

“Our mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, sees us serving low-income households, families, farmworkers, seniors and veterans,” said Ms. Renahan. “We also provide welcoming environments for those living with disabilities, youth transitioning out of foster care and the formerly homeless.

“Homeownership opportunities through a self-help, ‘sweat-equity’ program have created over 1,200 homes and with a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Monterey counties, PSHH manages more than 2,000 rental units and employs more than 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the indigenous people of the territories that our organization occupies, including the Chumash, Salinan, Yokuts, Kitanemuk and Tataviam people.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

FYI

For more information about People’s Self-Help Housing, call 805-781-3088,

email info@pshhc.org or visit www.pshhc.org. To consider a career with PSHH, see its current employment opportunities at pshhc.org/careers.