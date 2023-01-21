Decline of society; threats to the Constitution

Six million Jews were killed during World War II, by the leadership of a one-party Nazi government during the Holocaust.

Fast forward to the U.S.; 50 million deaths in the most dangerous place in the world: a woman’s womb. As we watch the parallel of Nazi Germany and our own United States, we are now experiencing a two-tiered justice system, tearing away at our Constitution.

There are efforts to eliminate the First Amendment guarantee of free speech and to start rounding up the weapons of a potential “well regulated militia,” designed to afford regular citizens protection from dictators. Currently we’re trying to pacify a Woke generation by allowing every form of speech to be offensive. Time for them to wake up!

We act like a nation of victims, socially, with racism being the “Joker” card. It gets played very often. George Floyd is a martyr; Ashli Babbitt…? A prison sentence for the police officer, and a reward/ honor for the capitol officer?

A former president’s estate is stormed by armed FBI looking for declassified top-secret documents, to which he was entitled. There’s a two-month delay searching a former vice president’s dwellings for similar documents, of which he was not entitled.

The green new deal, climate change, electric cars, Energy prices, our open border, COVID. Interjecting fear and perversity into everything we know. Drag shows, sex changes, pornography in the classrooms. No biological male has ever given birth to a baby. No biological female has ever fertilized a human cell. Our Christian values are being eliminated, as the” remnant” dwindles. My constant prayer is for a stronger nation with united political goals striving to serve our citizens equally.

Randy Rosness

Solvang