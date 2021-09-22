Decoupage workshop planned

SANTA MARIA — A “Decoupage Keepsake Box Workshop for Adults” is being offered by the Santa Maria Public Library at 3 p.m. Thursday in Shepard Hall.

A limited number of free kits will be available at the workshop. Each kit contains the materials needed to create two keepsake boxes. A reading list featuring decoupage and craft books is included in each kit.

Space and materials are limited, and registration is required. Patrons can register on the Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling the library at 805-925-0994. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

— Marilyn McMahon