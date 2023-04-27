Decreases reported in violent crimes, property crimes

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released the 2022 crime statistics for the communities it serves, showing significant decreases in violent crimes and property crimes.

Each year the Sheriff’s Office compiles statistics about crimes occurring within the communities it serves and submits this information to the state of California.

Reports are broken down into two major categories: Part 1 crimes, which are the most serious in nature, and Part 2 crimes, which includes a number of lesser criminal offenses and some juvenile status offenses.

Part 1 crimes are further broken down into two subcategories: violent crimes and property crimes. Part 1 violent crimes are offenses that involve force or a threat of force and include criminal homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Part 1 property crimes are theft-related offenses that do not involve threats or force against the victim, including burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.

After experiencing three years of increasing crime rates, the communities served by the Sheriff’s Office experienced a 12% decrease in overall Part 1 violent crime, which is 6% lower than the preceding 10-year average. The most significant decreases in violent crime, as compared to last year, occurred in homicide (33% decrease), rape (16% decrease) and robbery (18% decrease).

Part 1 property crimes also decreased significantly from the previous year by 13%, which is also a 7% decrease against the 10-year average. Statistically, relevant decreases in Part 1 property crime, when compared to the previous year, were seen in burglary (23% decrease), theft (11% decrease), and motor vehicle theft (25% decrease).

Moving to Part 2 crimes, there was a 10% decrease overall when compared to the previous year (2021), with almost all categories declining or remaining statistically similar. The largest reductions were seen in the areas of weapons (11% decrease), drugs (14% decrease) and liquor laws (55% decrease).

“The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to see these overall decreases in the number of reported crimes throughout our county,” Sheriff Bill Brown said in a statement. “This is a trend that we welcome and believe is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement and custody professionals, as well as our partnerships with the people we serve and protect.

“There is still work to be done to ensure that Santa Barbara County remains a safe place to live and work, but we are encouraged by the progress that has been made. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work diligently to maintain this positive trend.”

The Sheriff’s Office provides policing services for Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta and Solvang.

Here are the Part 1 crime rates for 2022, broken down by unincorporated area or contract city, and compared to the previous year:

— Unincorporated areas: 8% decrease in overall crime; 8% increase in violent crime (19 additional crimes); 10% decrease in property crime.

— Buellton: 35% decrease in overall crime; 40% decrease in violent crime (4 less crimes); 35% decrease in property crime.

— Carpinteria: 20% decrease in overall crime; 41% increase in violent crime (9 additional crimes); 26% decrease in property crime.

— Solvang: 11% decrease in overall crime; 33% increase in violent crime (3 additional crimes); 16% decrease in property crime.

— Goleta: 16% decrease in overall crime; 43% decrease in violent crime (37 less crimes); 12% increase in property crime.

