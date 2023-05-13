PUBLIC DOMAIN PHOTO BY NOCLIP AT THE WIKIPEDIA PROJECT

Ventura resident H.T. Bryan writes that both the Democratic and Republican congressional proposals for the debt ceiling fail to address the crisis caused by deficit spending.

How high must our national debt get before President Joe Biden and our politicians do something? It has moved past $31.4 trillion, the legal debt ceiling.

The debt is projected to be over $42 trillion by 2027.

The U.S. Federal Debt Ratio to Gross National Product is presently a record 120.37, projected to be 151.8 by 2027 — an indication of a draconian future.

The present interest on the debt is 15% of federal spending, projected to be 22% by 2027. At present, deficit spending rates, debt principal payoff and interest payments will dominate and take over federal spending. This is the road to financial perdition and nation-ending bankruptcy.

We are the greatest debtor nation in history with a legacy of increasing debt imposed upon our children and grandchildren. Deficit spending must stop. Spending cuts must be made.

Increased economy-destroying taxes and charges and Federal Reserve printing of money will not solve the debt crisis.

Both the present Democratic and Republican debt ceiling increase proposals do not resolve the debt crisis caused by deficit spending.

H.T. Bryan

Ventura