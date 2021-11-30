Definitely a meaty donation

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTORufino Murillo had an estimated $20,000 worth of fresh steaks, pork chops and ground round in his semi trailer that he wasn’t able to deliver to the market. So instead, he gave it to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Carpinteria, where Monsignor Richard Martini, the church pastor, and the church’s chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul recruited volunteers to distribute the meat to families in need. The church told other Carpinteria churches, and by Saturday afternoon, a large line was formed outside the church. Those receiving the meat were encouraged to bring extra to their neighbors and friends. The end result was many people received the food, thanks to Mr. Murillo’s donation. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post 26 COVID-19 cases reported next post Biden on omicron variant Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.