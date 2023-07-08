Home Life Definitely not ‘E.T.’
COURTESY UCSB ARTS & LECTURES
UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Alien” at 8:30 p.m. July 14 as part of the Summer Cinema series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. “Alien” stars Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt. The 1979 film was directed by Ridley Scott. You can claim a space at the courthouse’s Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, with a blanket and/or chair as early as noon July 14. Admission is free.
