Definitely not ‘E.T.’

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY UCSB ARTS & LECTURESUCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Alien” at 8:30 p.m. July 14 as part of the Summer Cinema series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. “Alien” stars Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt. The 1979 film was directed by Ridley Scott. You can claim a space at the courthouse’s Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, with a blanket and/or chair as early as noon July 14. Admission is free. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post A new birth of freedom Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.