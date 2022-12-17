DeGeneres and de Rossi make South Coast’s biggest real estate purchase

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have bought two side-by-side Carpinteria properties for $70 million — the biggest real estate deal in South Coast history.

The properties are on Padaro Lane. The celebrity couple purchased one property for $41.697 million, and it features a Tuscan farmhouse-style, 9,600-square foot mansion on 3.4 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean. According to various reports, the mansion has five or six bedrooms, eight or nine baths, a movie theater, a wine cellar, pool, two spas, an outdoor shower and a fire pit.

Ms. DeGeneres and Ms. de Rossi bought the second property, a 6.6-acre vacant site that features a lake and large lawns, for $28.25 million.

The total rounds out to $70 million. Both properties were sold to the couple by retired hedge-fund manager Bruce Kovner and his wife, Suzie.

Surrounding the property are 150-year-old olive trees.

Before this purchase, the biggest deal in the Santa Barbara area’s real estate history was a $63 million purchase made by billionaire Riley Bechtel and his wife Susan in 2020 for a Montecito ranch.

The announcement Friday of Ms. DeGeneres and Ms. de Rossi’s purchase follows the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancer who became the DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He was found dead Tuesday in a Los Angeles hotel room, and multiple reports said it was an apparent suicide.

In an Instagram post, Ms. DeGeneres said, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

