DEGLI ESPOSTI, Guerrino Degli

Guerrino Degli Esposti passed peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2021.

Guerrino was born in Villamar Sardinia, Italy on June 6, 1943. He spent his early life in Italy. He later took residence in Santa Barbara with his late wife Carine Degli Esposti. Together they owned the popular Montecito clothing store, Antoinette. Guerrino regularly attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church where he often found comfort after the passing of his wife.

Guerrino leaves behind children Massimo Degli Esposti, Sandra Degli Esposti, James Koch and Ingo Koch and grandchildren Pietro Degli Esposti, Bianca Degli Esposti, Emily Koch and Sofia Koch.

A service will be held in his honor at 10 am on Friday November 12 at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito.