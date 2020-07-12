DEIHL, Robert Irving

The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him. AKA- Maxwell, Bobby, Robert Morgan, RMD, B Diddy, Austen Powers, Your King, Marvelous Uncle Robert (MUR), Unc, Baby Brother, Uncle Funnyman, Sponge Bob, Max, Bob, Bobert, Bobby D. Passed away on June 19th 2020 of natural causes, In Mason County WA.

Born 2/3/54 Died 6/19/20. Age at death 66. Place of Birth San Luis Obispo. Places lived- Phoenix AZ, Scottsdale AZ, Ventura CA, Santa Barbara CA, Berkeley CA, Portland OR, Shelton WA.

Robert’s life best described by adjectives that no matter what he did, these all applied-Storytelling, Charming, funny, fun, kind, caring, playful, creative, sexy, stylish, flirtatious, book loving, adorable, vibrant, entertaining, adventurous, sly, Picture taking, artistic, secretive, marvelous, creative chef, lovingly attentive, charismatic, enigmatic, elusive, explorer.

You are in our hearts forever.