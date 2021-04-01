Delayed stimulus payments on the way

To any eligible residents of Santa Barbara County who haven’t received their $1,400 stimulus checks yet: hang tight.

Around 30 million Social Security recipients and other government program recipients are set to receive their payments Wednesday.

The IRS and Treasury Department said earlier this week that those recipients — and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file for a tax return — should receive their payments by Wednesday, according to national media reports.

The IRS has delivered 127 million payments worth approximately $325 billion thus far, but the House Ways and Means Committee sent letters to the agency and the Social Security Administration inquiring about the delayed payments to Social Security, Veterans Affairs and Railroad Retirement Board benefit recipients.

The IRS reopened its “Get My Payment” website, which allows people to track when they might receive their checks at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. The site will tell users if their payment has been processed, the payment date and whether it will be sent via direct deposit or mail.

If users receive a “Payment Status Not Available” message, the IRS said it could indicate that the tax agency hasn’t processed the payment or the individual is not eligible for the payment. In addition, the “need more information” message means the payment was returned to the IRS because the U.S. Postal Service was unable to deliver it. Users who receive that message should be able to go back and add their bank information to the portal.

The Social Security Administration responded to the House Committee saying that the delay was caused by having to work out a “reimbursable agreement with the IRS because we received no direct appropriation through” the American Rescue Act for work not directly related to its programs or mission. However, some Social Security recipients have already received their payments, including beneficiaries who used the Non-Filers tool last year or those who have already filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

Some low-income individuals, such as single people over 65 who earn less than $14,050, aren’t required to file taxes, so extra time may have been needed for the IRS to determine where to send those checks.

— Grayce McCormick