DELGADO, Carmen “Carmela”

“I’m only 4 ft 11, but I’m going to heaven and it makes me feel 10 ft tall” – Santa Barbara native Carmen “Carmela” Delgado, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct.19 after a lengthy illness. Her husband and ministry partner, Gilbert Delgado, preceded her in death. Together they formed a dynamic duo leading hundreds to the Lord. She leaves behind children, Judette Montoya, Julissa Delgado, Ken (Nina) Delgado, and Gilbert Delgado Jr., in addition to grandchildren, Sergio Garcia, Amanda and Julio Vargas, David Garcia, Jacob and Lizett Escobar, Joshua Escobar and four great-grandchildren, Israel, Noah and Elijah Vargas and Adrian Escobar.

Carmela was a dedicated mother and grandmother “Ama” who loved nothing more than spending time with her family, exploring new places, road trips, doing cannon balls in the pool, a relaxing soak in a hot tub, and watching both Hollywood classic movies and ’70s slapstick comedies.

She loved watching Monday Night Football and preferred not to ‘pick’ a team but rather enjoy them all. A true ‘foodie’, she loved everything from fresh lobster in Puerto Nuevo to a delicious Chubbie burger. She loved to entertain and cook, and was often asked to provide her award winning salsa for events. The outdoors brought her peace and she logged countless miles on daily walks along the beach and the Montecito area. Her interests were eclectic and she was known as the Queen of the Deal, faithfully hitting the yard sale circuit for many years with family and friends in search of a treasure.

A lifelong learner, she participated in numerous bible studies, and home groups, and reading books on history, Hollywood or political and biblical commentaries were among her favorites. A success in both business and life, she was a source of great knowledge and provided Godly wisdom and counsel as well as helpful hints and practical information to any who asked.

She dedicated her life to Jesus Christ for over 45 years, finding her joy in Him and the glory of everlasting life! She often introduced herself by adapting Romans 1:16, [My name is Carmela Delgado] and “I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone who believes.” An integral part of local churches and organizations, she worked tirelessly as an educator and prayer intercessor. One of her greatest accomplishments included graduating from Bible College. She modeled faithfulness in the face of adversity and we are all so blessed to have had her in our lives.

Due to COVID restrictions, graveside services will be a private family event. A full celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by McDermott Crockett Mortuaries.