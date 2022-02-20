DELLAR, Ronald Deane

Ronald Deane Dellar passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 47 years, Camille, by his side. Ron was born on June 27, 1932 and grew up attending local Santa Barbara schools. He attended Santa Barbara High School and Carpinteria High School and from there he entered the United States Navy. Ron served as a Damage Controlman for 4 years and participated in Operation Castle. After leaving the Navy, Ron began his fulfilling 31-year career as a firefighter with the Montecito Fire Protection District. During his career, in addition to battling countless fires, including 3 major ones, he witnessed many changes such as population increases and advances in fire fighting technique. Ron became a Captain in 1982 and played an active role in district improvement programs and worked with the community to better the district’s efficiency.

Ron became a father to Dale and Pam during the earlier years of his career and in 1974 he married Camille. He retired in 1988, enabling him to spend more time with his family. During retirement, Ron enjoyed many camping trips and a lot of traveling. As evidenced in his den, he also built an impressive book collection. You could find him outside working in his yard until the week before he left us. Ron is survived by his wife, Camille Dellar, his son, Dale Dellar (Julia), his daughter, Pamela Dellar, his grandchildren, Nicolas Isle Dellar (Becky) and Meehan Nicole Dellar-Shannon (Daniel), and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Ryder, River Joy, and India Love. Ron’s family would like to thank the VNA hospice nurses, especially sister-in-law,

Kym Renga.