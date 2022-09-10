DELORETO, James “Jim” Meade, Jr.

James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on August 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, California, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974. Jim is survived by his wife, Sally DeLoreto, sons Christopher and Gregory DeLoreto, daughter Megan DeLoreto, son-in-law Matthew Sicheri, grandsons Lucas, Jacob, Zachary Sicheri, brother Edward DeLoreto, nephew Robert James “RJ” DeLoreto and nieces Caroline DeLoreto and Sarah Henry Zesati. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and James DeLoreto and brothers, William “Bill” DeLoreto and John DeLoreto.

Jim loved growing up in the San Roque neighborhood of Santa Barbara where he enjoyed playing in the streets with his friends. He also had fond memories of going to Goleta Beach and Tucker’s Grove with his family and swimming at the SB Swim Club (where Café Stella is now located). Jim attended local schools including Peabody, Santa Barbara Junior High and High School where he ran track and was in journalism. He was later involved in the SBHS Reunion Committee. Jim graduated from San Francisco State University in 1974 with a degree in business. Once he graduated from SFSU, he embarked on a career in banking with Worldwide Financial, Crocker and Mid-State Banks. He joined the family commercial property business, known locally as Loreto Plaza, which was developed by Jim’s grandfather, Emil DeLoreto in 1955 from 2 lemon ranches. He oversaw the major remodel of Loreto Plaza completed in 2009.

Jim was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, dining out, BBQing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the D.B. Club and a supporter of the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. Jim will always be remembered for his Hawaiian shirts and infectious laugh.

A celebration of life will occur on September 25th, 2022, if interested in joining us, please email Megan at JamesDeLoreto51@gmail.com