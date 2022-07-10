DELORETO, John Robert

John Robert DeLoreto, born in Santa Barbara, CA, on March 30th, 1959, the son of James and Frances Neilson DeLoreto, passed away on June 17th, 2022 at the home of his son Robert James (RJ) in Picture Rocks, AZ after battling cancer. He is survived by daughter Caroline (Adam Taft), RJ; his granddaughters Liliana and Myloh DeLoreto; his ex-wife Camilla La Mer (Victoria); brothers James Jr. and Edward DeLoreto; nieces and nephews and extended family Silvia Biederman, Monique Franco, Alicia Lopez, Ferman Kelly, and godchildren Kate and Max Ruston. He was predeceased by his older brother William DeLoreto June 6, 2011.

John received a lot of attention from his older brothers being the baby. He was a quick learner and had a photographic memory. He enjoyed serving Court in the tree house serving hot dogs. He set up the basement for little plays and short films. While attending Roosevelt and Laguna Blanca schools he made lifelong best friends Lanny Ebenstein, Theodore Gekis, Hilary Ruston & Danielle Greene. He also attended Cate school before enrolling in UC Berkeley where he met fellow student, soon to be wife, Victoria and fell in love. He graduated and they moved to Santa Barbara and married. While John was attending the Santa Barbara College of Law their daughter Caroline was born. While John was taking the California State bar exam in LA their son RJ was born prematurely. There was no neonatal unit in the Santa Barbara hospitals, and he had to be taken to Ventura. They started the first fundraiser for a neonatal unit for Cottage Hospital.

John loved raising his children and grandkids and took them on many adventures. He served on the board of Access Theater, and was on the Goleta Water Board during the major drought before state water was voted in.

John had many gifts and talents. He had a unique view of life from his colorful personality & quick mind, sometimes bringing challenges, but also seeing many possibilities where others could not. He was inventive, creative, imaginative, & brilliant as a lawyer. John would bring a smile during difficult times & a good laugh at life. He was a firecracker & bright ball of energy, taking this life & everyone who met him by storm. John was loved by many & will be greatly missed.

A service will be held on July 29th at 11:00am at the Mission. For more information go to: www.celebratingjohndeloreto.com