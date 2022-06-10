Home Featured Delta High School students graduate
Local

Delta High School students graduate

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY PHOTOS
A Delta High School graduate walks away happily after getting his diploma during commencement Wednesday at the Santa Maria High School football field. More than 300 students graduated, and the class of 2022 received its diplomas during a ceremony that included the honor guard from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More