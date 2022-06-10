Delta High School students graduate

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOSA Delta High School graduate walks away happily after getting his diploma during commencement Wednesday at the Santa Maria High School football field. More than 300 students graduated, and the class of 2022 received its diplomas during a ceremony that included the honor guard from Vandenberg Space Force Base. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post House passes Carbajal’s bill to fund ‘red flag’ laws Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.